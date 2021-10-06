Squid Game actor doesn’t think she’ll be back for season 2

Squid Game season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, but it seems very likely considering Netflix and the TV series creator are interested. What’s less likely is Jung Ho-yeon coming back, for reasons we’ll get into – warning, major spoilers ahead.

Jung was asked by The Korea Herald about coming back to the Netflix TV series. Her answer references a shock twist that makes her showing up again a little difficult. “To be honest, I have never thought about [participating in] the next season, because I am dead,” she says. “We should all wait for brilliant imagination and ideas from the director and Netflix. Let’s wait together.”

Being killed off isn’t always a barrier to returning, especially in a sci-fi series, but Squid Game really leans on the finality of death and the frivolousness of mortality. Sadly, Jung is right not to let anyone get their hopes up about seeing her again. That said, there’s always flashbacks for a brief appearance – it’s all down to whatever ideas creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has at the moment.

The show was Jung’s first big acting role, and she’s been invigorated to capitalise on the large audience she’s reached. “Acting in a new movie or series will be challenging, especially after Squid Game,” she explains. “So I intend not to limit myself to a specific genre. I am left with only one choice, which is to work extremely hard. I want to meet my fans for a long time, as a real actor.”

Squid Game went live on streaming service Netflix on September 17, and in less than a month is on track to become the most popular show on the platform. Demand for more of the violent, South Korean series is high, and Netflix says it’s “trying to figure out the right structure” for Hwang.

Whatever the case, you watch the nine-episode first season now, and peruse our list of the best action movies for more explosive thrills.