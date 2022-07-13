Squid Game season 2 is “better” than creator expected so far

The incredible phenomenon of Squid Game shows no signs of letting up, as the second season of the hit Netflix series is well underway. And, according to the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game season 2 is already better than he expected it to be.

Hwang spent more than a decade trying to get his story sold, but he was finally able to bring it to life on the small screen thanks to streaming service Netflix in 2021, and the show was ridiculously popular. The first season of the TV series not only continued the trend of Korean movies and TV shows successfully finding a market among audiences in the West, but it also garnered significant awards attention, including a nice handful of Emmy nominations.

Now, Hwang has revealed in an interview with E! News that the production of the follow up season of the show is ongoing, with ideas and storylines developing steadily. He also claimed that Squid Game season 2 is shaping up to be better than he expected, which bodes well.

“I have a set outline,” Hwang shared. “I have a treatment of a whole season 2 episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it’s good. It’s better than what I expected,” he added.

Hwang is fed up of being asked about the next instalment of his creation though. “I’m so sick of it,” Hwang joked. “I had like five other interviews and all of them asked me about season 2. But what can they do? They have to ask and I have to answer.”

We can’t wait to see what carnage he has lined up for us in season 2, but we’re sure the show is going to go even bigger and more brutal as it looks to build upon what was built in the first season.