We’re The Millers director was surprised by Will Poulter meme

Filmmaker Sean Anders has a new Christmas movie out called Spirited, and it’s a real treat for the festive season. But, the director has commented on a moment from one of his old comedy movies, We’re the Millers, the impact of which has surprised him.

With a portfolio of work including Daddy’s Home, Horrible Bosses 2, Instant Family, and Hot Tub Time Machine it’s safe to say Anders has a particular skillset. It’s surprising then, that his new Apple TV Plus movie is a musical, but it absolutely works.

In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, Anders took a moment to look back on one of his earlier works We’re the Millers and a scene in the comedy thriller movie that remains a part of meme culture to this day.

That’s right, we’re talking about the scene where the makeshift family argue about their disproportionate earnings for their criminal activity, while poor Kenny (Will Poulter) reveals he is doing it all for free. We asked Anders if he expected this moment to have the effect it has.

“It’s always a surprise. I don’t think you can ever see that kind of thing coming, especially when, you know, that movie is nearly ten years old now. So at the time, I don’t think there was any way of knowing, but I’m always thrilled to see those things and those moments live on,” he replied.

It’s arguably the best scene in a really fun crime adventure movie, and Poulter’s face as he realises he has been betrayed has inspired countless memes over the years. We wonder if any moments from Anders’ new Christmas drama movie will have the same effect.

For more from Will Poulter, check out our guide to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, where he will take on the role of MCU character Adam Warlock.