The Spider-Verse 2 trailer has been remade in a game, and it's amazing

Part of the Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer has been recreated using the hit PS5 game starring Miles Morales, and artistry involved is incredible.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Published:

Spider-Man

The Into the Spider-Verse 2 trailers have been generally outstanding, as you’d expect from a teaser for one of the best animated movies ever made. Now, a fan has remade clips of the Spider-Man movie using PS5 games the webhead appears it, and it’s a pretty great achievement.

YouTuber ItIsSpid is responsible for the project, using mods for the ported PC game, which allow for broad customisation. They focus on one image in particular, where Miles Morales is staring down the camera during a freefall from the second Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

It’s a great shot, and watching ItIsSpid put it together illustrates the genuine artistry that goes into modding and the tools available. The superhero movie has a famously unique aesthetic that utilises mutiple art styles, and to get as close as this creator does is quite something.

You can check out ItIsSpid’s video below:

YouTube Thumbnail

We’re getting ever closer to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date. For the sequel, Miles and Gwen meet yet more Spider-Man variants, including Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Punk, in order to defend the multiverse. We know Spot is one of the Spider-Man villains, but there’ll likely be plenty more where that came from.

For more webslinging, check out our guides to the Spider-Man 4 release date and the Kraven the Hunter release date. Have a look at our new movies list to see what other great releases are coming, and our best movies guide has plenty of suggestions for a proejct like this of your own.

