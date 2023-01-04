Spider-Verse 2 becomes a LEGO movie in this amazing video

Of the many animation styles present in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 so far on that’s mission is LEGO. Well, not any more, as one eager fan has remade the Spider-Man movie trailer out of the multi-coloured bricks, and it’s amazing.

The video, made by YouTuber LegoMe_TheOG, turns the Across the Spider-Verse trailer into a stop-motion animation like one of the LEGO movies. All the scenes are played out the same, lined up with raw audio from original clips, using lighting and set ups that are almost identical to the actual thing.

Well, that might be a stretch, but the quality is still top-tier. Scenes from the first Spider-Verse are included, and you’ve got Spider-Gwen’s portal to visit Miles. All the different Spider-People are included when they go dimension-hopping in the animated movie, making the whole thing all the more impressive.

You can watch the full clip below:

The new movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has Miles and Gwen meeting Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, and many more for a two-parter multi-dimensional journey. We don’t fully know what’ll happen, but it’s been said that Spider-Man 2099 isn’t the movie villain, despite how he is presented in the trailer.

We’ll find out soon enough! Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theatres June 2, 2023. Peruse our list of the best anime movies for more great adventures.