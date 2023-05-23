Spider-Verse 2 image confirms major Spider-Man timeline

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2, titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is one of the most anticipated new movies of 2023, and now there is even more for fans to get excited about with this sequel. Thanks to a photo posted by Spider-Man‘s official Vietnamese Facebook account (via The Direct), a new superhero movie timeline has been confirmed for the upcoming multiverse story!

For those who may not know, Spider-Verse 2 is an action movie set to collide multiple variations of the Marvel WebCrawler. In fact, Sony has teased that over “240 unique characters” from across Marvel’s worlds will pop up in the film. However, it turns out that some variations of Peter Parker may be more familiar to movie fans than others – especially fans of Tom Hardy’s recent Venom movies.

That’s right; we said Venom, folks. In Sony’s picture, Mrs Chen can be seen alongside Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot. The caption on the post roughly translates to “Venom live-action universe will also feature in the Spider-Verse.”

So yeah, Venom’s recent live-action timeline will cross paths with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It looks like all the hungry Peter Parkers will be able to pick something up at the corner shop.

You can check out Sony’s photo below:

Venom is no stranger to multiverse antics, having appeared in the Marvel movie No Way Home in the end credits. So his appearance isn’t too shocking when you think about it. However, this news does spark hope that we’ll see more live-action Spider-Men and Spider-Man villains pop up in the future animated movie.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man did get a shout-out in the Spider-Verse 2 trailer, with Miguel O’Hara referencing “little nerd in Earth-199999”. But the live-action Spider-Man actor‘s actual appearance in the new movie is yet to be confirmed.

Spider-verse 2 is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

