Fan favourite Spider-Man rumoured to appear in Spider-Verse 2

The animated movie Spider-Verse was a smash hit when it burst into cinemas back in 2018. It’s arguably the best Spider-Man movie ever made, balancing bold, beautiful visuals with an impressive storyline about what it means to wear Spidey’s mask.

Not only that, it introduced audiences to a whole host of interdimensional Spider-Men (and women) and the sequel Spider-Verse 2, or to give it its proper title Across the Spider-Verse, is set to bring even more Spider-Men. So far, we know Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider, Spider-Punk, and the Cyborg Spider-Man, are all going to appear, but there are rumours another wallcrawler might swing onto our screens.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Spider-Man from the PS4 games will appear in the animated action movie. Now, this is only a rumour, so take it with a pinch of salt so large it risks causing your body to go into sodium-induced shock, but it wouldn’t be PS4 Spider-Man’s first trip into the Spider-Verse.

The character was a big part of Christos Gage’s Spider-Geddon storyline, which saw Spideys from across the universe band together to defend themselves once again from the Inheritors — a race of vampires who eat ‘spiders’— who Doctor Octopus accidentally freed.

The Cosmic Circus is also reporting that Tom Holland’s Spidey may make an appearance in the film. This seems less likely to us – although it’s certainly not impossible – mostly because we can’t imagine Disney letting the MCU version of Spidey appear outside of a Marvel movie.

Still, stranger things have happened. Who’d have predicted Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would slide on Spidey’s red and blue PJs again? Holland even asked to be in the last Spider-Verse film so maybe we’ll see his Peter Parker again before Spider-Man 4.

