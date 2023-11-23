This is the perfect Marvel movie for Thanksgiving

You don’t have to wait until Christmas to see a guy in a red suit flying through the sky, because we just worked out one particular Marvel movie is actually just what you need for Thanksgiving – here’s why Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man is technically perfect for this special day.

If you’re looking for sweet, sentimental movies, Spider-Man is hardly the go-to. But, if you prefer your holiday season to be full of kick-ass action and spandex then you’re in the right place. The best part is, there’s actually a Spider-Man movie ready to give your Thanksgiving celebration a boost.

Your other Thanksgiving movies can go home, because there’s nothing we’d rather see today than Spider-Man villain Norman Osborn carving up turkey and getting slapped by Aunt May.

In the classic superhero movie, Peter Parker and Harry Osborn host Thanksgiving dinner in their new apartment, with MJ, May, and Norman their guests for the big occasion. Ergo, it’s a Thanksgiving movie, right?

Well, one Twitter user said: “In my future family we will not watch football or the parade for our Thanksgiving media. We will only loop Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.” Another tweet reads: “Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s hoping your meal isn’t as uncomfortable as the one in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film.”

This raises the age-old question around what constitutes a Thanksgiving movie (or a Christmas movie, or a Halloween movie, and so on). Is it enough for a film to simply be set during the particular holiday? Or do the themes and stories have to actually revolve around said celebration?

Personally, I’m an advocate for the former — if I see so much as one snowflake in a film, I’m feeling Christmassy and there’s nothing you can do about it (yes, Batman Returns is a Christmas movie, the ultimate goth Christmas movie, in fact). To be honest, I actually think anyone can watch any movie at all whenever they want. If it suits your mood, go for it; there should be no rules!

This Spider-Man scene is absolute top drawer, though, isn’t it? The tension around the dinner table as Norman puts two and two together and figures out Peter’s secret identity is exquisite, and Willem Dafoe plays it with a perfect combination of theatricality and unnerving dread. They don’t make ’em like this anymore!

