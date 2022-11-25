The best Thanksgiving movies of all time

What are the best Thanksgiving movies? When it comes to holiday films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to watch, and you can explore the entire horror movie genre during Halloween. Poor Thanksgiving, though, always seems to get forgotten.

So to put right this criminal wrong and breathe a little bit of life into the cinematic fortunes of Turkey Day, we’ve put together a list of the best Thanksgiving movies for you to enjoy. Who knows, maybe it’ll even stop you from arguing with your strangely right-wing aunt or uncle? Miracles have been known to happen during the holidays.

Addams Family Values (1993)

Before Wednesday was a hit Netflix series, the Addams Family released two classic kids movies. Both are brilliantly macabre, capturing the offbeat spirit of this wonderfully weird family, but we’ve chosen Addams Family Values.

Why? Well, it’s the better movie, but also because it features Wednesday Addams’s bloodthirsty take on the first Thanksgiving, where the Native Americans turn the tables on the pilgrims.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

There’s something wonderfully comfortable about rom-coms, and who doesn’t want to be warm and cosy this time of year? You’ve Got Mail ticks all the boxes. It’s funny, romantic, and even comments on the pitfalls of capitalism.

What really makes the romance movie work, though, is its two central actors, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. They’re both so lovable I challenge anyone not to fall in love with them watching this film.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Some people think Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie, and some people think it’s a Christmas movie. Let’s split the difference and call it a Thanksgiving movie.

In all seriousness, I’m a big believer that Nightmare can be enjoyed at any time between October 1st and December 25th. What else is there to say about this animated classic? It’s charming, it’s spooky, and the songs are great — but you already knew that.

Little Women (2019)

Like Nightmare Before Christmas, Little Women can be thought of as a Christmas movie, but so much of it is set in the run-up to the festive season we think it’s OK to pop on a little earlier.

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is a masterful adaptation with an incredible ensemble cast. Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan are probably the standouts, but this is as close to perfect as it’s possible for a movie to be.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Imagine writing a list of the best Thanksgiving movies and not putting Planes, Trains and Automobiles on it. It’s the ultimate Thanksgiving movie, and if you disagree with us, then we’re sorry, but you are quantifiably wrong.

The comedy movie follows Steve Martin and John Candy on a road trip from hell as they desperately try to get home in time for Thanksgiving. It’s hysterically funny, bitterly sweet, and features one of the most heartbreaking turns in the history of cinema. Honestly, forget the other four picks. Just watch this. You won’t be disappointed.