We have bad news about an upcoming Spider-Man movie

Oh dear, it looks like Sony’s El Muerto movie mightn’t happen after all. The Spider-Man spin-off was due to star pop sensation Bad Bunny, making it the first Marvel movie featuring a Latino lead.

Deadline reports that the Spider-Man movie has now been taken off Sony’s new movie slate. At first, this seemed to indicate the production might be entering some form of development issues, but further details have revealed it’s less grave (for now, anyway).

The upcoming action movie has been put on the back burner because of the 2023 Writers Strike and Bad Bunny’s schedule. The ongoing protest by the WGA for fair compensation for their work within Hollywood means nothing can start filming, and Bad Bunny is consistently on the road.

Therefore, finding a time that suits both parties to get rolling has gotten too difficult at present. Not exactly unexpected, and we’d say more films are likely to follow this route.

To be directed by Jonas Cuarón, El Muerto will follow the Spider-Man villain, a luchador wrestler who gets literal superpowers from his mask. It’s part of Sony’s franchise of Spidey pictures that focus on his rogue’s gallery. Venom was the first, and we have the Kraven the Hunter release date as well.

We'll have to wait and see what happens here.