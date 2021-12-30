The Amazing Spider-Man movies trend on Netflix after release of No Way Home

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home are giving some of the lesser appreciated action movies from the wallcrawler another shot. In the weeks after the MCU movie’s release, the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel have jumped into the top ten on Netflix.

According to the chart on Netflix UK’s homepage, both The Amazing Spider-Man movies are getting some love from home viewers. At time of writing, The Amazing Spider-Man is at number seven in the top ten films in the UK, with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 at number eight. Niehter has cracked the tope five just yet – the first made it to sixth for a time – but there they are, ahead of Red Notice, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Directed by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man was a cinematic reboot of Peter Parker’s misadventures following the much-maligned Spider-Man 3 in 2007. Garfield was brought in as the eponymous hero, with a new cast that includes Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn. Audiences at the time quite liked it, spawning a sequel that people roundly disliked.

Tom Holland’s latest headline feature as the current live-action friendly neighbourhood hero has clearly inspired people to give it another shot. Time can shift perspective, and considering you’ve got Jamie Foxx and Martin Sheen in them, there’s likely some merit to be found in them.

As far as No Way Home is concerned, fans are loving it. The adventure movie has scored the highest audience rating in Rotten Tomatoes history, and it’s making mountains of cash at the box office. Our Tom Percival reviewed it, writing that it’s “a Spider-Man fan’s dream come true”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theatres now, and you can watch all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, and the two Amazing Spider-Man films, on Netflix.