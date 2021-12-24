Spider-Man: No Way Home has highest audience score in Rotten Tomatoes history

The latest web-slinging entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has broken an impressive boundary. Rotten Tomatoes, the popular review-aggregation website for all things TV and film, has shared that the new action movie has broken the record for the highest audience score in its platform’s history. This adds another notch into Marvel and Sony’s success belt as No Way Home continues to impress fans.

Taking to Twitter, the site shared the news to followers posting a picture with the high rating, along with the caption: “With a 99% Audience Score Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently our highest rated movie with a minimum of 20k Verified Audience Ratings.” The shockingly high score isn’t actually that shocking when you look at the flick’s monumental success since releasing in early December 2021.

At the time of writing this, Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned over a staggering $779 million at the worldwide box office – making it the third highest-grossing film of 2021. That’s right, even a new Covid-19 variant couldn’t keep the friendly neighbourhood hero down.

The film also holds the record for the third-biggest global opening of all time, just behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. So yeah, Peter Parker has established himself as an overachiever for sure.

With a 99% Audience Score #SpiderManNoWayHome is currently our highest rated movie with a minimum of 20k Verified Audience Ratings: https://t.co/27HmeXoO3l pic.twitter.com/xnsoMQkc7w — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 23, 2021

Along with the audience score of 99%, Spider-Man: No Way Home has pleased a fair few reviewers and holds a 94% critic score. Our Tom Percival was similarly enthused by the film, writing in his review that the thriller movie is “basically a dream come true for Spider-Man fans.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas now.