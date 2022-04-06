Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire “sounds beautiful” to Sam Raimi

Even though Sam Raimi of course made what many people consider the best Spider-Man movies back in the 2000s, we still have to sometimes pinch ourselves when we remember that he has directed an MCU movie which is coming out soon. With Tobey Maguire popping up in No Way Home, and Raimi directing Doctor Strange 2, he is inevitably having to field questions about whether there is any future for Maguire and Raimi’s version of Spidey.

As we all know, neither Maguire or Raimi really have any control over whether that could happen or not. When No Way Home was released, fan campaigns for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring Andrew Garfield, and a Spider-Man 4 starring Maguire started to trend on social media. While No Way Home concluded Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy within the MCU, the possibilities for the future of the character are now wider open than ever.

And let us never forget the existence of the SPUMC – the Sony arm of the Marvel movies, which are building an entire rogue’s gallery of Spider-Man villains including Venom, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter. Whether Holland will end up appearing in any of these remains to be seen.

The thing about multiverses is that literally anything can happen. In a recent interview with Raimi, Fandango asked the inevitable question about whether he could ever team up with Maguire for another spin in the Spidey suit; “I’ve come to realise after making Doctor Strange 2 that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible.”

He concluded; “I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

While you try to wrap your head around the MCU, the SPUMC, and all the other possible Marvel team-ups including Deadpool and the X-Men, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4 – which may help you untangle some of the various threads.