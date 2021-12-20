Spider-Man fans start campaign for third Andrew Garfield movie

Fans of the web-shooting Wallcrawler in all of his variations have taken to social media to start campaigning for there to be an Amazing Spider-Man 3 (starring Andrew Garfield) and some have even mentioned a Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 (starring Tobey Maguire).

Garfield, in particular, has been receiving a lot of love online with people wishing that he would get another film to round out his story arc and give his version of the character closure. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was not well received by critics and fans would like to see Garfield served by better writing, so he can have the send-off he deserves.

Despite it being panned, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 still made over $700 million at the box office. A third film was greenlit and scheduled for release in 2016 and a fourth was even planned, but these were cancelled once Sony and Marvel made their deal that allowed Spider-Man to exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, fans are campaigning to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 happen.

Unfortunately, the chances of another Andrew Garfield standalone Spidey movie being a realistic possibility are almost zero, given that the character has now been subsumed by the MCU, and is obviously now played by Tom Holland.

But this hasn’t prevented #MakeTASM3 from trending on Twitter. A selection of the tweets can be seen below and there’s some choice language in a few of them.

While it is highly unlikely that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring Andrew Garfield will happen, fans can still enjoy the various cameos from previous Spider-Man films in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dec 20, 2021

