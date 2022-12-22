Spider-Man 4 is happening, but Sony won’t say when

The CEO of Sony movies Tom Rothman says that a fourth Spider-Man movie, presumably starring Tom Holland, is coming - but not before "its time."

Spider-Man

Published:

Marvel Cinematic UniverseSpider-Man

The chairman of Sony’s movie studios, Tom Rothman, has had a good year at the theatrical box office – something he is a big proponent of. There have been a few surprise successes – such as Where the Crawdads Sing, which made $140 million, and The Woman King which has made over $90 million so far. Even Uncharted starring Tom Holland, which did not fare well critically, still made $400 million.

“I genuinely believe if we don’t keep taking chances on the Crawdads of the world or The Woman King, that is a threat to theatrical,” Rothman says in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “COVID was terrible. But at some point, the audience will move beyond it. I don’t believe that streaming is a death threat to movies. Lack of originality could be.”

Something that didn’t fare as well was Morbius, which is in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. It only made $167 million, which isn’t that much more than When the Crawdads Sing, and Sony were surely hoping for more from something that comes from existing IP.

Morbius being a damp squib hasn’t deterred Sony from expanding their roster of Spider-Man villain movies though – with Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto all to come. Donald Glover’s Hypno-Hustler is also in development, as well as an Olivia Wilde Spider-Woman movie.

But as for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man – fans are obviously wondering if and when we’ll be seeing him again. Currently, there are no Spider-Man movies in Marvel’s Phase 5 or 6 slates, but it’s not a straight-forward situation, as things need to be agreed with Sony – who of course co-parent Spidey.

The Hollywood Reporter says; “There’s no official word regarding when the next live-action Spider-Man will hit theatres, but it’s a no-brainer.” Rothman adds; “You bet [there will be a Spider-Man 4]. When you can expect it, I don’t know. Serve no wine before it’s time.”

While we wait for more news, check out our guide to everything we know about Across the Spider-Verse.

More from The Digital Fix

Lover of all things 80s. Known for her “interesting” opinions on films and TV series, as well as her passion for romance movies and disaster movies, in equal measure.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.