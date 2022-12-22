Spider-Man 4 is happening, but Sony won’t say when

The chairman of Sony’s movie studios, Tom Rothman, has had a good year at the theatrical box office – something he is a big proponent of. There have been a few surprise successes – such as Where the Crawdads Sing, which made $140 million, and The Woman King which has made over $90 million so far. Even Uncharted starring Tom Holland, which did not fare well critically, still made $400 million.

“I genuinely believe if we don’t keep taking chances on the Crawdads of the world or The Woman King, that is a threat to theatrical,” Rothman says in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “COVID was terrible. But at some point, the audience will move beyond it. I don’t believe that streaming is a death threat to movies. Lack of originality could be.”

Something that didn’t fare as well was Morbius, which is in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. It only made $167 million, which isn’t that much more than When the Crawdads Sing, and Sony were surely hoping for more from something that comes from existing IP.

Morbius being a damp squib hasn’t deterred Sony from expanding their roster of Spider-Man villain movies though – with Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto all to come. Donald Glover’s Hypno-Hustler is also in development, as well as an Olivia Wilde Spider-Woman movie.

But as for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man – fans are obviously wondering if and when we’ll be seeing him again. Currently, there are no Spider-Man movies in Marvel’s Phase 5 or 6 slates, but it’s not a straight-forward situation, as things need to be agreed with Sony – who of course co-parent Spidey.

The Hollywood Reporter says; “There’s no official word regarding when the next live-action Spider-Man will hit theatres, but it’s a no-brainer.” Rothman adds; “You bet [there will be a Spider-Man 4]. When you can expect it, I don’t know. Serve no wine before it’s time.”

