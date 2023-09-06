You probably know Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark or Jean Grey. What you might not know, though, is that while those performances arguably made Sophie Turner famous, they’re far from her greatest performance.

But The Digital Fix, I hear you cry, ‘If being a member of the Game Thrones cast or playing one of my favorite X-Men characters isn’t the highlight of her career, what is?’ I’m glad you asked that, dear reader because you’ve clearly missed one of the best Netflix movies of last year, which allowed Turner to give what may be her finest performance in the film. We’re talking, of course, about Do Revenge.

Now Do Revenge isn’t just one of the best comedy movies of the New Twenties; it also allowed us to see a completely different side of Turner when she played Erica, the spoiled queen of the tennis club who got shipped off to rehab when Drea (Camila Mendes) framed her for drug possession.

Now, if you’ve not seen the movie, you’re probably wondering what’s so special about that. Well, do yourself a favor and watch Turner tap into something primeval while performing Erica’s big breakdown because it’s something else entirely.

Now, for those uninformed about such matters, you may think that Turner’s just engaging in some good old-fashioned scenery-chewing, but you’d be wrong. This was very much deliberate, as she told Empire.

“I just had an idea of what I wanted to do with these scenes, and the more out-of-nowhere it came from, the better,” Turne explained. “You know those famous Leonardo DiCaprio outbursts that he has in almost every movie, or those Jack Nicholson outbursts, those crazy, wild, totally free, spontaneous scenes? I wanted to give myself one of those. For most of my career, I’ve been playing someone who has a lot of pent-up feelings. I’ve been longing for a scene where one of my characters was able to scream and cry and shout and push people around.”

It’s unsurprising that Turner would want to emulate Nicholson; she’s an avowed fan of the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (It is one of the best movies ever, to be fair), and unless our eyes were deceiving us, we could definitely see a bit of McMurphy in that amazing breakdown.

If you love Turner, you can see her next in Joan, where she'll be replaying the title character, based on the real-life gangster Joan Hannington.

