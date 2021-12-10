Sonic and Dr Robotnik face off in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer

Everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog is racing to cinemas for an all-new action movie. Paramount Pictures has recently revealed the long-awaited trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the sequel to the 2020 box office hit Sonic the Hedgehog. In the new clip, we see the speedy hero face off against Dr Robotnik once again, race to save the world, and even encounter a certain red Echidna voiced by Idris Elba.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is based on the popular SEGA videogame character of the same name. Besides being about one of the most well-known characters in pop culture, the upcoming adventure movie’s predecessor is one of the best videogame movies of all time – having ranked in the three highest-grossing films in 2020. So, needless to say, fans have been waiting patiently for news on this sequel and thankfully it seems like no one will be disappointed.

Judging from the new trailer, it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be gunning for the same level of success as the first film. The new teaser is filled with dynamic action, funny one-liners, and oozes with charm and colourful personality. The video also gives us a glimpse at the new and returning star-studded cast. Ben Schwartz returns to voice Sonic, Jim Carrey plays a now bald-headed looking Dr Ivo Robotnik, and James Marsden reprises his role as Sonic’s human pal Tom.

Other cast members for the upcoming Sonic movie include Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Antwan Eilish, and Shemar Moore. You can watch the official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 below:

According to a leak from the official United States Copyright Office, the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads: “After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on April 8 2022.