Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star Ben Schwartz says film is “epic”

After initial teeth-based concerns about the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie before its release in February 2020, the movie ended up being a surprise critical and commercial hit. It grossed around $320 million at the box office, being released just before most pandemic-related lockdowns. It was actually the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time in North America.

This means that the sequel, simply called Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is quite highly-anticipated, especially with the addition of Idris Elba as Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails. And star Ben Schwartz, who plays the speedy blue hedgehog, has been speaking to comicbook.com about the upcoming kids movie.

“I can’t tell you anything. But I will say, I’ve watched it many times and we’ve done a billion records, it is huge. It is epic. In terms of size, compared to the first one, this is a movie, this is a film, this is a movie-film.”

He continued; “We’ve got Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who was from the video game and played Tails, she plays Tails, Idris Elba’s Knuckles, they’re both awesome in it.”

Schwartz also mentions the actors who appear in the film in live-action roles; “Jim Carrey is incredible in it. Incredible guest stars. Natasha Rothwell, who’s a powerhouse of a comedian, Adam Pally, who worked with [The Afterparty co-star] Sam [Richardson] and who’s worked with me before, is in it and incredibly funny in it.”

Paramount Pictures’ synopsis of the new film is as follows; “The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero.”

“His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

If you’re excited for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – and who isn’t? – check out our guides to the best animated movies and the best family movies.