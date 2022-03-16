Solar Opposites season 3 release date – everything we know so far

When is Solar Opposites season 3 out? Planet Shlorp was a perfect utopia, until the asteroid hit. One hundred adults and their replicants were issued a Pupa and escaped into, the space, searching for new homes on uninhabited worlds. The Solar Opposites crashed on Earth, stranding them on an already overpopulated planet. I’m the one behind the keyboard. My name’s Tom. This is my article.

Ahem. Sorry about that. Created by Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites has been a huge hit for Hulu and Disney Plus. The animated series about aliens stranded on Earth and learning about human culture boasts an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and was reportedly one of Hulu’s most popular TV series the year it debuted.

Its popularity is unsurprising. It shares some DNA with Roiland’s other sci-fi series, tapping into the same irreverent and surreal humour, but lacks the more nihilistic themes that bog down Rick and Morty. The first two seasons were wildly successful, so the Solar Opposites are coming back for a third season. But when is Solar Opposites season 3 out?

Solar Opposites season 3 release date: When is Solar Opposites season 3 out?

Solar opposites season 3 doesn’t have an official release date. Don’t start leaking liquid from your lacrimal glands just yet, though! The third season was greenlit all the way back in 2020, and the show is in production plus McMahan has confirmed the series is already at the animatic stage.

Even better news, the third season be a veritable feast for Shlorpian fans because we’re getting 12 episodes rather than the usual eight.

Solar Opposites season 3 plot: What is Solar Opposites season 3 about?

Honestly, it’s almost impossible to tell you what the Solar Opposites season 3 will be about. Like Roiland’s other more infamous series, Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites takes an episodic approach to storytelling, with each instalment essentially being its own self-contained sci-fi adventure.

So expect Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse getting into all sorts of weird shenanigans, like, I don’t know, becoming lifeguards? But using a particle accelerator to evaporate the ocean when people start drowning, I’m just vamping here.

That said, there are two-story arcs that run through the whole series. The first involves the Pupa and his never-ending quest to get his stubby little mitts on that Harry Potter whistle, oh, and I guess he’s slowly evolving into a creature that will terraform the Earth for the Schlorpian race. The Pupa’s changed colour each season, signifying humanity’s eventual doom; we imagine that’ll continue into season 3.

The Solar Opposite’s other main thread is The Wall. Sort of a show within a show, The Wall is effectively a post-apocalyptic series set in a human terrarium. You see Yumyulack has a habit of shrinking humans who annoy them before adding them to the titular wall. In this tiny human zoo, a strange society has been born with its own laws, settlements, and class structure.

The first season saw Tim overthrow the corrupt leader of The Wall, The Duke. He then betrayed his beloved Cherie and installed himself as the new benevolent ruler of the small society. Season 2 ended with Cherie giving birth to Tim’s baby and returning to The Wall, so we can probably expect more post-apocalyptic action. Don’t take our word for it, though. Roiland’s already confirmed a little of what we can expect from Solar Opposites season 3.

“It’s interesting because we’ve talked a little bit about what do we do after Season 2 if the show goes a bunch more seasons,” he told SyFy Wire. “We’ve got all these crazy ideas. It’s Schrodinger’s Cat, and we haven’t really 100 per cent opened that box all the way, but we’ve talked about a few things that are really insane. I don’t wanna say anything because it’s just so far down the road. But the Wall is definitely a part of it.”

Solar opposites season 3 cast: Who’s in Solar Opposites season 3?

Unless Roiland and McMahan are playing some intense psychological mind game with us, not unlike the Academy Award-winning film Suicide Squad, then the whole cast of Solar Opposites should return for season 3.

That means the family Korvo (Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack), will be back. As will Sagan McMahan as the charming but world-ending Pupa.

The Solar Opposites cast:

Justin Roiland – Korvo

Thomas Middleditch – Terry

Sean Giambrone – Yumyulack

Mary Mack – Jesse

Sagan McMahan – The Pupa

Tiffany Haddish – Aisha

Andrew Daly – Tim

Christina Hendricks – Cherie

Unfortunately, Alfred Molina’s Duke, real name Ringo, is unlikely to return for the next season after his deadly battle with a racoon. It makes sense in the context of the show, I promise.

Solar Opposites season 3 trailer: Does Solar Opposites season 3 have a trailer?

There’s no easy way to say this, and we all know humans are prone to emotional outbursts when they don’t get their scheduled dose of serotonin, but the trailer for Solar opposites season 3 isn’t out yet.

We’re sorry but don’t blame us, blame Disney! The trailer for seasons one and two came a month before release, so once we know the release date, we’ll have a better idea of when the Solar Opposites trailer will be released.

If you love Solar Opposites check out our list of the best comedy movies or if you’re looking for more cartoon action then our guide to the best animated movies will be right up your street.