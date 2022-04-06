Sherlock Holmes “TV universe” in development for HBO Max

It appears that we might have quite a bit of Sherlock Holmes to look forward to. WarnerMedia is reportedly currently developing a “TV universe” based around the iconic detective, with two distinct TV series in the works for streaming service HBO Max.

The shows will be spin-offs from the Robert Downey Jr-led thriller movies based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels, both of which were directed by Guy Ritchie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey Jr is an executive producer, alongside Lionel Wingram, who has a story credit on the first Ritchie film. The obvious implication here is that we’ll see Downey Jr’s version of the sleuth, or perhaps Jude Law’s depiction of Dr Watson, but so far the actor’s presence in front of the camera is unconfirmed.

Development is in early stages, with no story details or anything else to report just yet. This is part of the deal Downey Jr’s production house, Team Downey, has with HBO, where the network gets first-look at whatever the company puts together. So far, that’s meant to the Perry Mason reboot, but it might mean a return to 1890s London soon.

Sherlock Holmes 3, bringing back Ritchie, Downey Jr, and Law has been in some stage off development for years now. It’s unknown what this might mean for the project, but there’s still no progress on the adventure movie.

Everyone involved is staying busy otherwise. After exiting the MCU, Downey Jr is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Ritchie has spy movie Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on the horizon, and Law just put out Fantastic Beasts 3.

Sherlock Holmes might just have to wait. We’ll keep you informed. In the meantime, have a look at the best Netflix series for more small screen mysteries.