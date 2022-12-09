Scream’s Ghostface actor is the voice of an iconic cartoon character

It could be argued that slasher movies are only ever as good as their lead murderer. That’s why Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees have persisted over the years, despite the decades of injuries they’ve endured while tearing through teenagers.

However, there’s one famous horror movie baddie who’s replaced at the end of every film, Ghostface from the Scream movies. Each Ghostface we’ve met has been killed off or arrested only for a new killer (or killers) to take on the mantle in the next chapter of the story.

The only thing they share in common? A love of stylish black robes, butcher’s knives and the iconic ghost mask. Oh, and they all use the same voice modulator, so they sound the same. Specifically, they sound like Roger Jackson, who’s voiced Ghostface since the very first film in the franchise.

Jackson has a long and storied career as an actor and voice actor working on animated series, video games, and even a few animated movies. However, his greatest claim to fame (aside from playing Ghostface) is probably voicing the cartoon character Mojo Jojo.

Mojo, a hyper-intelligent chimpanzee, was the arch-enemy of the Powerpuff Girls and a constant thorn in their side. That’s not the only cool role on Jackson’s resume though he also played the Lord of the Rings character Saruman in the game Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and the Spider-Man villain, Green Goblin, in Friend or Foe.

If you love Ghostface, then check out our guide to the Scream 6 release date, or we have a list of the best Netflix horror movies.