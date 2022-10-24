Aubrey Plaza went “full method” in terrible Scream 4 audition

Audrey Plaza is an actor best known for her work in comedy, be it on the TV series Parks and Recreation, or the teen movie The To Do List. But it turns out that she also was eyed to join one of the most beloved horror movie franchises of all time at one point in her career, Scream.

However, her dreams as a scream queen were dashed thanks to her commitment to playing the role of a fictional teen killer during the first round of auditions. In an interview with Hits Radio while promoting her latest comedy movie, Emily the Criminal, Plaza revealed how she once auditioned for a role in the 2011 slasher movie Scream 4. But, she ultimately didn’t land the gig thanks to her bold performance and wardrobe choices.

“One of the earlier auditions I had was for Wes Craven for, like the Scream remake or something,” Plaza explained. “They told me, ‘You’re going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer’ or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, ‘Alright, I’m gonna dress like the killer.'”

“I was really frumpy because I thought, I’m a murderer, and then everybody else was glamorous, and they all looked great, and I just looked insane,” she continued. “And they were like, ‘The whole point is that we’re not supposed to know that you were the killer. You pretty much just look like a murderer right away.’ Anyway, I blew that one. Didn’t make it very far. I went full method and it was a bad, really bad idea.”

Judging from Plaza’s description, the part she was most likely auditioning for was Jill Roberts – Sidney Prescott’s cousin, who was played by Emma Roberts in the 2011 film. While Plaza may have missed her shot ten years ago, there is no saying that she won’t get another go at Scream.

The franchise is still going strong, with Scream 6 set to release on March 31, 2023. If the flick does well at the box-office, we are sure that Scream 7 could bag Plaza as a new cast member in the future too.

