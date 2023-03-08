Scream 6 directors reveal classic franchise moments they want to outdo

The Scream 6 directors have a lot to live up to, and they have revealed the classic moments from the horror franchise they wanted to outdo.

Jenna Ortega in Scream 6

Published:

Scream

The Scream franchise has no shortage of iconic moments — from exciting killer reveals with shock value in abandon, to legendary slasher movie final girl Sidney surviving literally anything Ghostface could throw at her.

The horror movies are beloved by genre fans and mainstream audiences alike, and while the series has had its ups and downs (mostly ups), it’s still going strong enough to be bringing out new entries, as evidenced by the incoming Scream 6 release date.

But directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett had two specific scenes in mind when it comes to making sure the latest of the Scream movies in order stands up to the rest, and they both happen to be from Scream 2.

Speaking with Collider, Bettinelli-Olpin opted for a Gale and Dewey set piece, which saw Scream cast members and, at the time, real-life husband and wife Courteney Cox and David Arquette escape Ghostface, “I feel like the Gale/Dewey sound booth, pizza, that whole shebang.”

Gillet chose Scream 2’s tense car crash scene, saying “The police car, climbing over Ghostface. The stacking of obstacles one on top of another on top of another was, I think, the thing that we’ve always really thought defined the sequences in the Scream franchise,”

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s true, if you’re in a Scream movie you are going to have to perform some parkour or moving of furniture if you want to live, as spoofed in comedy movie Scary Movie.

Read all about the newest movie in our spoiler-free Scream 6 review, or find out the answer to why is Sidney not in Scream 6. If you’re all screamed out, see our list of the other new movies you can take a stab at.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.