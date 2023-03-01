Courteney Cox thought this Scream 6 character was already dead

There have been so many Scream kills over the years, that, yeah, it’s become a little hard to keep track. Ghostface has been a real busy bee.

But what else can you expect from a slasher movie? If there aren’t countless creative kills, then someone’s not doing their job right. Still, in a franchise that has spanned 27 years and 6 instalments, it’s fair to say that this particular fictitious killer has been hard at work.

It seems like we’re not the only ones who are finding it hard to remember each and every bloody end to the numerous characters that have made their way onto our screens in the horror movie series. Gale Weathers herself also can’t keep track, with actress Courteney Cox admitting that she had previously misunderstood another character’s questionable demise.

Scream 6, the newest film to insert itself into the grisly narrative, sees the return of Cox as the ’90s movie‘s original character Gale Weathers. It also includes a few other familiar faces from the Scream cast, with perhaps the most notable being Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby.

Speaking to Variety, Cox admitted that she had no idea Kirby would be returning to the horror flick, since she was previously convinced that the character was long since 6 feet under.

“Kirby comes — Hayden Panettiere. It’s so interesting how people came back. I have to remember,” says Cox. “I thought she died! I get so confused. There’s been so many. I’m just so excited to be a part of something this long.”

It’s a fair enough assessment. When we last saw Kirby, she was bleeding out on the ground after the twisted reveal in Scream 4, with all signs pointing to her being gone for good. But with her return in the newest thriller movie, we can hope we’ll finally get some answers as to how she managed to survive the ghostly menace.

Can’t wait for the new Scream movie? Be sure and check out our theory on how the Scream movies could happen forever, and get up to date on how to watch Scream 5 before heading into the newest instalment. Don’t miss all the other new movies coming your way this year, either!