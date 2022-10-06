Scooby Doo: Is Velma gay in the new movie?

Is Velma gay? Scooby-doo is getting a new movie just in time for Halloween, and it comes with some big news attached. The new movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is a classic Scooby-Doo story, full of twists and turns, and lots of mystery and deception. The new kid-friendly adventure movie has become most notable for one thing however, and that’s the sexuality of cartoon character Velma Dinkley.

Velma is a core member of the Scooby-Doo squad, which also includes Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, and Fred. She’s known as the the most reserved member of the group, equipped with her iconic orange jumper and glasses. But is Velma gay?

Is Velma gay?

The new Scooby-Doo animated movie has confirmed that Velma is gay. The official confirmation came through some clips of the new movie, which shows Velma swooning over new character Coco Diablo; jinkies indeed!

She becomes the first LGBTQ+ member of the team, and with that, marks a positive step forward in the perception and representation of LGBTQ+ people on kids TV series and movies.

Has Velma always been gay?

Technically, Velma has been gay since at least 2002, with the release of the Scooby-Doo kids movie. James Gunn, best known as the filmmaker behind the superhero movies Guardians of the Galaxy, wrote the screenplay for Scooby-Doo, and intended for the character to be gay in the 2000s movie.

In the first draft of the movie, Gunn explained that Velma was written to be ‘explicity gay’. However, her sexuality was watered down by the studio with each revision, and in the final cut of the movie there was no mention of her sexuality at all, Gunn says.

So, that marks at least two decades of Velma being gay. And, now, Scooby-Doo is finally embracing it and having lots of fun along the way.

If mystery and adventure is your kind of thing, then check out our guide to the James Bond movies next.