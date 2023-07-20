Saw X release date just got a very exciting update

The tenth installment in the Saw franchise has got an exciting release date update from San Diego Comic Con, and a first look to boot. Just as the tenth Fast and Furious movie (released in summer 2023) chose the title of Fast X, Saw has done the same, with the title of Saw X. And the Saw 10 release date has just been moved a month earlier – from its Halloween slot to September 29, 2023.

The Saw franchise began in 2004 and has grossed over a billion at the box office, despite the controversies that have surrounded its depictions of torture. The synopsis is as follows; “In the Twisted Pictures next installment John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back, and it’s the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.”

“The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

The big horror releases will now be staggered between the end of September and the end of October. David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer releases on October 13 and videogame adaptation Five Night at Freddy’s releases both theatrically and day-and-date on Peacock on October 27. David Gordon Green has just completed his Halloween trilogy and is now diving straight into the first of a planned Exorcist trilogy.

After 2021’s Spiral, which tried to take the franchise in a different direction, Tobin Bell returns as one the best movie villains – Jigsaw. We can give you the first look at Bell in Saw X below, via Deadline:

