Sandra Bullock spent a long time trying to get a particular movie made, and when it finally was, the name Sandra Bullock was not among one of the best sports movies ever’s credits.

In 2005, the Bird Box actor was displeased with reports she turned down the opportunity to work in of the best actors of all time‘s film.

When it comes to Clint Eastwood‘s movie Million Dollar Baby, the story is much more complex than what headlines suggested — she didn’t simply turn down the starring role in the Oscar-winning film to appear in a sequel to one of the ’90s’ best rom-coms: Miss Congeniality 2.

Bullock said rumors she turned the part down were “total rubbish”, (via The Irish Examiner) explaining “We had Million Dollar Baby with someone else for a while, trying to get it made. I couldn’t get it made. We tried and tried and tried.”

“[They were like] ‘Female boxing movies don’t sell’. I was like, ‘This is the most incredible piece.’ I then started doing Miss Congeniality 2, and they got Hilary [Swank] and they got Clint.”

She went on to say she doesn’t hold any resentment over Swank’s Oscar win for the role despite how much she initially wanted to make the film, “When things like that happen, that’s the way they’re supposed to be.”

Considering the success of Bullock’s career since (we believe she’s one of the remaining few actual ‘movie stars’ in earnest). She appeared in one of the best thriller movies on Netflix, brought in a solid box-office performance in The Lost City, and has more new movies on the way. She is also now a producer in her own right, able to help make stories come alive.

She has been a household star for decades and won her own golden Best Actress statue for her role in The Blind Side. It would have been interesting to see her in a gritty fighting movie, but Swank knocked it out of the park, so all’s well that ends well.

