We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Ryan Reynolds pizza place thinks he’s Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds gets mixed up with Ryan Gosling a lot and the people at his local pizza place think he's Ben Affleck.

Fiona Underhill's Avatar

Published:

Ryan Reynolds 

Ryan Reynolds is one of the world’s biggest movie stars, known for Deadpool, Free Guy and Netflix hit Red Notice. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he gets recognised everywhere he goes. In fact, his local pizza place has been under the impression that he’s Ben Affleck for years…

Speaking to the Dear Hank and John podcast, Reynolds said “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them… I feel it would not go over well if I revealed (who I am).”

“I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J Lo is and I’m like, ‘Great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”

He also mentioned constantly being confused with the other Canadian Ryan – Ryan Gosling. This led him into a tangent about how The Notebook would have been a very different film if Reynolds had been cast instead of Gosling.

“That would have failed horrendously,” Reynolds joked about The Notebook, if it had starred him. “It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been unwatchable – the theatres would have just said, ‘How many walkouts today?'”

While we wait to see more from the Canadian funny guy, check out our guides the best comedy movies and the best action movies.

Fiona Underhill is a Brit based in Los Angeles. She has a BA in Drama from the University of Exeter and a PGCE in Secondary Teaching - Drama and English from the University of Warwick. She was the Editor-in-Chief of Jumpcut Online and a freelance critic with bylines at IndieWire, Nerdist, SlashFilm, and more. Fiona is Rotten Tomatoes-approved and is a member of the OAFFC. She has attended SDCC, LACC, Sundance and TIFF in person. She’s a part of the LOTR fandom and loves other fantasy series such as Shadow and Bone and Good Omens. She believes that Aziraphale and Crowley are OTP and will get a HEA.