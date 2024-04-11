Ryan Reynolds pizza place thinks he’s Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds is one of the world’s biggest movie stars, known for Deadpool, Free Guy and Netflix hit Red Notice. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he gets recognised everywhere he goes. In fact, his local pizza place has been under the impression that he’s Ben Affleck for years…

Speaking to the Dear Hank and John podcast, Reynolds said “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them… I feel it would not go over well if I revealed (who I am).”

“I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J Lo is and I’m like, ‘Great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”

He also mentioned constantly being confused with the other Canadian Ryan – Ryan Gosling. This led him into a tangent about how The Notebook would have been a very different film if Reynolds had been cast instead of Gosling.

“That would have failed horrendously,” Reynolds joked about The Notebook, if it had starred him. “It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been unwatchable – the theatres would have just said, ‘How many walkouts today?'”

While we wait to see more from the Canadian funny guy, check out our guides the best comedy movies and the best action movies.