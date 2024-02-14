Russell Crowe is begging you, please stop asking him about this movie

We all know Gladiator is one of Russell Crowe‘s best movies— but for the love of God, stop asking the poor guy about the upcoming Gladiator sequel. Recently, Russell Crowe accepted an award for outstanding contribution to world cinema at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. While there, the actor asked people to stop asking him about the new movie in the Gladiator saga.

“They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in,” the drama movie actor joked to the audience (via Variety).

“It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead,” the Marvel movie actor added. “Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life.”

He continued, “I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.”

The Gladiator 2 release date might be a while away, but Crowe has a point here. Ridley Scott has rounded up some of the best actors in the business for the ‘2000s movie sequel, including Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Connie Nielson.