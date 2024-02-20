Robert Downey Jr wants to improve the best movie of all time

Everybody’s talking about Robert Downey Jr. Of course, we’ve always been talking about him in some way, shape or form, because the Robert Downey Jr. played one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time. Naturally, when you’ve starred in some of the best superhero movies of all time and played on of the best MCU characters, you’re going to be known.

But most recently, in his post-Avengers era, Robert Downey Jr. has knocked the socks of audiences and critics alike in his performance and Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. As one of the leading members of the Oppenheimer cast, Downey Jr. has revitalized his career by playing one of the pettiest men in history.

We thought he was one of the most memorable parts of what is sure to be remembered as the most ambitious Christopher Nolan movie. But now, he has his sets sight even higher: on remaking one of the best movies of all time, Vertigo.

Okay, ‘remaking’ might be a bit of a strong term. But is it, actually? It was announced in March 2023 that Paramount had acquired the rights to Alfred Hitchcock‘s Vertigo, and that Robert Downey Jr. was eyeing the role previously played by James Stewart. Plus, Downey Jr. would be taking on a producing role within the new development.

“We are certainly looking into it,” he said, when asked about the project [via The New York Times]. “First of all, who would our partners be in it? Love them, respect them. Second of all, let me reread the original synopsis. I think we can do better.”

It would be a tough challenge for even the best actors, to live up to the expectations of what is frequently heralded as one of the greatest products of filmmaking. But Downey Jr. seems up for the challenge. And what’s more, the reasoning behind the acquisition comes from personal inspiration, rather than just a needless attempt at a reboot.

“I have been rock climbing before and gotten stuck in that panic freeze, and if not for the sheer embarrassment, I would have asked to have been hoisted off that rock,” Downey said. “I lost my confidence in my positioning, the drop was too far, my body reacted. It wasn’t fight-or-flight; it was freeze-and-about-to-faint.”

“I’ll never forget it, and it made me think there are cinematic devices that have yet to be fully utilized that I think would provide an experience in trying to say, ‘What does it feel like to be psychologically silly with fear over something that should be manageable?’ That might be entertaining.”

Having been made by one of the best directors of all time, Vertigo has always stood head and shoulders above most other cinematic heavyweights. As one of the best thriller movies, Vertigo famously overtook Citizen Kane as the number one movie ever made.

Not many other movies can match the innovation and hypnotizing atmosphere that Vertigo accomplished, and while we’ll probably watch Downey Jr.’s take on the famous tale, we won’t hold our breath for any new movies to outdo it.

Check out our Oppenheimer review to see how his recent movie fares and for more drama, and read our feature on Robert Downey Jr: the comeback king.