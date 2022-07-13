Resident Evil season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is Resident Evil season 2 out? Netflix has added one of the great horror game franchise to its ranks, with a TV series drawing from Capcom’s Resident Evil. More than a mere adaptation, the show is actually canon to the games themselves.

Split across two timelines, the Resident Evil Netflix series follows the Wesker family. At first, you have Jade and Billie Wesker, twin daughters of Albert Wesker, who gradually learn their dad’s new job in the Umbrella Corporation holds some dark secrets. Jump to 2036, and Jade’s on the run from Umbrella in a dystopia ravaged by the T-Virus, an infection that turns people into zombies. Eep!

Now that the first season’s done, when’s the Resident Evil season 2 release date? Does Netflix have any plans for renewal? What monstrous offerings have the writers got lined up? We’ve dug around Umbrella’s archives to find every piece of information we could on the horrifying show and what’s in store for the Wesker children. Spoilers: nothing good.

Resident Evil season 2 release date speculation

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for Resident Evil season 2, because it hasn’t been announced yet. The first season landed on Netflix in July 2022, and going by other shows like Locke and Key, Bridgerton, and The Witcher, we can expect more sometime in 2023.

The writers have spoken about potential plans for Resident evil season 2. “If we want to put a giant vampire lady in season 2, we can. I’m not saying we’re going to, but it’s an option,” showrunner Andrew Dabb told TheGamer.

He’s referencing Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village. Since this series is canon to the games, any and all crossovers are feasible. We’ll keep you informed, on both a release date and tall vampiric villains.

Resident Evil season 2 plot speculation

The first season of Resident Evil employed a story involving two parallel timelines, one in 2022, the other in 2036. Resident Evil season 2 could continue this plot device, showing the initial downfall of humanity to the T-Virus, and the civilisation that rebuilds after.

It’s likely we’ll still follow the Wesker family. Jade and Billie Wesker are the main protagonists of Resident Evil, hunted by the Umbrella Corporation in the 2030s. Their father, Albert, is more central in 2022, as the one who has to try and deal with the T-Virus outbreak.

The mysteries of Umbrella will continue to be uncovered, as well as all the bizarre mutations that have occurred over the years. Zombies are definitely not Raccoon City’s only problem, and only time will tell what horrors await.

Resident Evil season 2 cast speculation

We can expect Lance Reddick to return as Albert Wesker, and Ella Balinski and Adeline Rudolph as Jade and Billie Wesker. From there the Resident Evil season 2 cast could include just about anyone.

Some number of their co-stars should return, like Paola Núñez, Anthony Oseyemi, and Mpho Osei Tutu. Take nothing for granted in a zombie apocalypse, though.

We might also see some of the game’s characters pop up. Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine are likely at some point, creating even stronger connections with the games. But who’ll be portraying them? Watch this space.

Where can you watch Resident Evil?

Resident Evil is available exclusively on Netflix. The horror show was announced by the streaming service in 2019, with the first season to last eight episodes.

However many episodes are in Resident Evil season 2 and beyond, they’ll all be on Netflix. So, you’ll need a standard subscription to watch the devastation that happens to New Raccoon City.

