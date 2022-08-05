How many Resident Evil movies are there? Based on the hit videogame franchise of the same name from Capcom, few IPs are as beloved as the zombie movie series Resident Evil. For over two decades, these horror movies have made us scream, cry, and clap for joy with all of their T-virus and murderous mutant antics.

There is just something about blasting guns, the walking dead and the slimy Umbrella Corporation that never gets old, and if you are a fan of thrilling films with action-packed stunts, Resident Evil is just plain and gory fun. So you can imagine every spooky cinephile’s delight when 2021, with the release of Welcome to Raccoon City, saw the start of the cinematic resurgence of Resident Evil properties.

From a new movie to a Netflix TV series, Resident Evil is gaining more and more attention as well as new fans. And, let’s be honest, for all the newbies catching up on the history and lore of the cinematic IP is a must. So, to help you along your way with fulfilling your destiny as an undead expert, we have listed how many Resident Evil movies are there for you to catch on, and go through if any more are on the horizon.

How many Resident Evil movies are there?

Technically there are seven Resident Evil movies. This includes all of the original series that first began in the 2000s as well as the 2021 reboot, which despite holding a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was a box-office success, earning $41 million against a $25 million budget.

Here is the list of all the Resident Evil movies:

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Although the films haven’t been the biggest hits when it comes to the critics, Resident Evil has grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide and is one of the most successful videogame adaptations, period.

Run! Best action movies

With this in mind, it makes sense that studios and fans are still keen on the IP, and with Netflix recently releasing a Resident Evil TV series, the future seems bright for this cinematic franchise.

Will there be more Resident Evil movies?

Currently, there is no firm confirmation that a sequel to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been approved. However, in an interview with Screenrant, actor Tom Hopper (who played Albert Wesker) revealed that studio executives were pleased with how the 2021 monster movie, Welcome to Raccoon City, performed.

Undead: Best ghost movies

This information means that there is still a chance at more Resident Evil movies, so let’s all cross our fingers, horror fans!