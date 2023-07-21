Is Resident Evil Death Island streaming? How to watch the zombie movie

Here’s how to watch Resident Evil Death Island including all streaming options. If you love zombies, you’ve come to the right place.

The Resident Evil movies are a staple of the horror movie and zombie movie genres. Now, there’s a new movie to join them, meaning the mission to watch the Resident Evil movies in order just got longer, and more exciting.

Resident Evil Death Island is a Japanese animated addition to the franchise which sees a group of heroes take to Alcatraz Island to deal with a zombie outbreak in San Francisco. The film is out now in Japan, but how you can watch it yourself? Here’s out complete guide on how to stream Resident Evil Death Island.

Where can I watch Resident Evil Death Island?

Resident Evil Death Island is currently only in cinemas in Japan, however on on July 25 it will become available on Blu-ray and digital worldwide. So, you haven’t got too long left to wait.

Is Resident Evil Death Island streaming?

Resident Evil Death Island isn’t streaming yet, but it is coming to VOD from July 25 onwards and we also think it could be headed to Netflix sooner rather than later. More on that below.

Is Resident Evil Death Island on Netflix?

Resident Evil Death Island is being distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures, which means there’s a strong chance that the new movie will be coming to Netflix at some point soon in the future. We don’t have any details on that just yet, but when we do we’ll update this guide to keep you informed.

Is Resident Evil Death Island on Disney Plus?

Resident Evil Death Island isn’t on Disney Plus, and no plans have currently been announced for it to come to the platform.

Is Resident Evil Death Island on Prime Video?

As with the above, Resident Evil Death Island isn’t on Prime Video yet. However, you might be able to rent the movie from Prime Video on VOD from July 25 onwards.

Is Resident Evil Death Island on Blu-ray?

Resident Evil Death Island will be available to purchase on Blu-ray from July 25 onwards.

