This Resident Evil anime series is just the cutest

This adorable Resident Evil anime series is just what we needed to dull all our fears before playing the new Resident Evil 4 remake game.

Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 4 anime series

Published:

AnimeResident Evil

Resident Evil has been chugging along since the ’90s, beginning with a single horror game and evolving into live-action zombie movies, a live-action Netflix series as well as anime series on the service, and a steady stream of games.

Some of its verticals are sillier than others, but there’s something for everyone, whether you prefer grisly games or sinking your teeth into TV series.

There’s another stream to add to this ocean of content, with an incredibly cute horror anime. While we don’t recommend swimming in it, as something is likely to chomp on you, you should check this out.

Capcom Asia is releasing mini-episodes titled ‘Resident Evil Masterpiece Theatre’. The anime has nostalgic styling and features short moments from Resident Evil 4, like when Leon first enters the village.

There are multiple episodes, each with an opening title that sees animated versions of the game’s enemies chasing after Leon, weapons raised, and cutesy backing vocals to boot.

YouTube Thumbnail

It doesn’t simply recreate sequences from the game, though. For example, we don’t remember Leon’s head being split open with an axe and a rainbow bursting out of it in the game. And if that’s not enough, there’s a Resident Evil 8 puppet show.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more zombies, see our guide to how many Resident Evil movies there are, our best horror movies, and best horror series. You can also check out new movies or jump into horror with our secret Netflix codes.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.