How to watch Red Rocket – can I stream Sean Baker’s new comedy movie?

Where can you watch Red Rocket? Sean Baker, the director behind indie hits such as The Florida Project and Tangerine, is back with a new comedy movie that doesn’t disappoint. Red Rocket is the award-winning latest from the filmmaker that centres around a washed-up porn star in a charming, feel-good story – making it a perfect pick for any movie night.

Starring actor, rapper, and comedian Simon Rex as an ex-porn star, Red Rocket tells the story of his journey back to his small Texan hometown, and the adversary he must face when his neighbours reveal their reluctance to welcome him home. Since premiering at the Cannes Film festival in July, 2021the film has gained a mass amount of critical praise and has won multiple awards at international festivals. So, needless to say, many cinephiles are dying to see Red Rocket for themselves.

Well, The Digital Fix is here to help. Whether you live in the UK or US, we’ve gathered all the information on where you can enjoy Sean Baker’s latest masterpiece. If you are wondering where you can watch Red Rocket, if you can stream the new movie, or how much it will cost you to watch the film, don’t worry, we answer all your burning questions below.

Where can I watch Red Rocket?

It’s time to reach for your wallets and start booking tickets at your local cineplex because Red Rocket is coming to UK cinemas on March 11, 2022. However, we have some bad news if you are in the US. Sorry, but your time to see Red Rocket on the big screen has come and gone.

In December 2021, the film had a limited release in the US, and is no longer on the theatrical circuit. If you still want to see the film and aren’t in the UK, you will have to wait for Lionsgate’s DVD and Blu-ray release on March 15, 2022.

Or, if you still can’t wait that long or just prefer digital formats instead of physical copies of movies, you can purchase the film now through select streaming platforms online.

Can I stream Red Rocket?

Yes! (if you are in the US, that is) Red Rocket is available to buy on multiple streaming services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.

Our Us readers can now watch and own the acclaimed film online for just $12.99, a pretty snazzy deal, right? If you want to rent the film through Amazon, you will only have to pay $5.99, but to purchase the flick through the streaming service, you’ll have to fish $14.99 out of your wallet.

Unfortunately for all our readers over the pond, Red Rocket currently has no streaming options in the UK yet. However, considering its fast release to VOD in the US, it is likely that UK digital options will become available a couple of months after its theatrical release. We will keep you posted as soon as more details come in.

