Who is the villain of Record of Ragnarok?

Who is the villain in the Record of Ragnarok anime? Record of Ragnarok season 2 is now on Netflix, and the show has continued to win over audiences from all around the world.

The Record of Ragnarok anime series is based on a manga and focuses on a battle between a group of 13 Gods and warriors from across humanity. These warriors face off against each other in the TV series, in rounds of fights where they take each other on in combat. If the human warriors lose, then humanity will be wiped out, so there are high stakes.

But does Record of Ragnarok have a single evil villain, or is it more a ‘the more, the merrier’ type situation? Let’s take a look at the villains in Record of Ragnarok.

Who is the villain in Record of Ragnarok?

The villains in Record of Ragnarok are Gods’ Fighters. There are originally 13 of them including Thor, Shiva, Beelzebub, and Zerofuku.

These are the warriors chosen by the gods to fight against the representatives of humanity in the Ragnarok, tasked with the destruction of the entire human race. So, if that doesn’t count as an antagonist then we don’t know what does.

