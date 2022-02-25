Ratched season 2 release date — everything we know about the Netflix series

When is Ratched season 2’s release date? Spin-off series’ and origin stories are always risky business in the film and TV industry, but with American Horror Story super-duo Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson at the helm, their Netflix series prequel of the drama movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest struck gold.

The TV series delves into the past of the film’s villain — the tyrannical Nurse Mildred Ratched — and explores how she became the character people loved to loathe in the classical thriller movie. Released in September 2020, the series saw extraordinary success. While critical reception to Ratched was mixed, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it an average score of 61%, it was nominated for four Primetime Emmys — and data shows that it was certainly a hit with audiences.

According to Netflix, Ratched was the most-viewed series debut of 2020, with 48 million households watching the show within 28 days of its release. The platform states that in the United States, Ratched stayed in the top ten for 28 days. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the show appeared in the top ten for 39 days.

Ratched season 2 release date:

So, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that you don’t have to worry about whether or not season 2 of Ratched is happening. It was originally commissioned as a two-season series, so it’s largely safe from Netflix’s ever-swinging axe and is definitely on the way.

The bad news is that it is difficult to say when season 2 of Ratched is coming out, exactly. A combination of factors, including the busy schedules of the cast, Covid-19, and Ryan Murphy’s various other projects mean that at the time of writing, production on season 2 of Ratched hasn’t even started yet.

Ratched season 2 plot:

The ending of Ratched season 1 was less American Horror Story and more Thelma and Louise, with Nurse Ratched and Briggs (who had been miraculously cured from cancer) having fled to Mexico together, leaving Nurse Bucket to take over Lucia State. But we know full well this happy ending isn’t going to last. Not only is Ratched’s brother Edmund on the run and planning to kill her, but as a prequel series, we already know exactly how Ratched’s story is set to end.

The series’ ultimate destination is meant to set the scene for One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, showing us how exactly Nurse Ratched became the evil, twisted megalomaniac we meet in the movie. This means season 2, whatever happens, will have the job of showing just what happens to cause Ratched to lose her last shreds of humanity — and we suspect that Edmund along with his girlfriend Louise and Charlotte, who has dissociative identity disorder, will have something to do with Ratched’s inevitable downfall.

Speaking to The Wrap in September 2020, Paulson seemed to suggest that her character’s war with her brother along with her discovery of his murderous nature will take centre stage — and come at the expense of her soul. “What you’re probably going to see is a Mildred who has now become even harder, because the thing that kept her soft was the part of her that was engaged in the love and the protection and the desire for absolution, as it pertained to her brother,” she said “Now that that’s gone, I don’t know who she’ll become. But further and further away from her heart and her humanity, I can be pretty sure about that.”

Ratched season 2 trailer:

RATCHED SEASON 2 HAVE A TRAILER?

Unfortunately, there hasn’t yet been a sign of any trailer coming for Ratched season 2 — and with filming not yet started, we’ll probably be waiting a while for any kinds of teasers or pictures as well.

The trailer for season 1 of Ratched came out approximately a month before the show was released on Netflix, so we can assume that once the release date for Ratched season 2 is announced, a trailer will be coming a month before then.

Ratched season 2 cast:

RATCHED SEASON 2?

While Nurse Ratched and Gwendolyn ended season 1 hiding away in Mexico, we have a feeling that they won’t be able to resist the pull of St Lucia for long. We expect both Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon to be returning to take centre stage along with Finn Wittrock, who as Edmund Tolleson seems determined to enact revenge on the pair of them.

A significant chunk of season 1 characters met their untimely demise, but those who survived so far will probably make a return too, although the two-year time-jump at the end of season 1 lends itself to the possibility of some characters being killed off-screen.

However, at least for now, we can tentatively assume that some of the following characters and cast members will be returning: Jon Jon Briones (Dr Richard Hanover), Charlie Carver (nurse Huck Finnigan), Sharon Stone (Lenore Osgood), Alice Englert (Dolly), Corey Stoll (Charles Wainwright), and Jermaine Williams (Harold).

How many episodes will Ratched season 2 have?

Ratched was commissioned as a two-season series order for Netflix. When this was announced, Netflix stated, “Ratched scored a two-season, 18-episode straight-to-series order.” According to What’s On Netflix, the series got an extra episode on top of what was originally promised, meaning that the series will have 19 episodes overall.

Given that ten episodes were released for Ratched season 1 in September 2020, it is likely that the remaining 11 episodes will form part of a slightly longer season 2. While the number of the episodes may differ to season 1, the episodes’ run time, between 42 and 62 minutes, is likely to stay the same — as is the way season 1 dropped all its episodes in one go.

Where can I watch Ratched season 2?

As an exclusive Netflix series, Ratched is only available to watch on the popular streaming service. The good news is that Netflix has three different pricing tiers: basic, standard and premium.

Ranging between £5.99 ($8.99) and £14.99 ($17.99), you can choose what Netflix subscription tier you want based on factors like how many screens you want to use it on.

All episodes of Ratched season 1 are available to stream now on Netflix. Alternatively, if you want to see what Ratched is based on, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video.