Prey trailer has Comanche tribe face the Predator

The Predator is back! The classic monster movie of the ‘80s has been revamped time and time again, with multiple sequels and spin-offs, many of which failed to hit the mark. But, the latest iteration, simply titled Prey, looks set to buck the trend and be a genuinely great action movie if the first trailer is anything to go by.

The original Predator movie, and its sequel Predators, are strong efforts in the alien movie franchise. With Prey, the sci-fi series moves to a different time in history, and a different setting altogether, and it appears to be a wise move. The trailer transports us to roughly 300 years prior to the events of the original Predator movie, and the main protagonist is a Native American Comanche warrior.

Naru (Amber Midhunter) and her tribe are the titular prey, when they find themselves hunted by the iconic, invisible beast in gruesome fashion. They are forced to band together to turn the tables on the creature who “lives to hunt” as they fight for survival.

The Prey trailer is a perfect example of how trailers should be done. We get a really great sense of the concept and the vibe of the movie, without any major plot points being revealed. We do get to see the Predator, but he is shown in such a way that it’s worth getting a glimpse.

The sci-fi movie is being produced by 20th Century Studios, but at present is being lined up for an exclusive release on the Hulu streaming service. For a movie of this scale, we really hope that situation changes and we get to see this on a big screen.

Prey has a release date of August 5, 2022. The movie is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who is best known for his work on the thriller movie 10 Cloverfield Lane, and has also worked on TV series like The Boys and Black Mirror.