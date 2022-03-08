Predator’s Hulu prequel Prey will be set in 1719 on America’s Great Plains

With Predator’s highly-anticipated prequel set to hit Hulu in summer 2022, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell has given new details on the monster movie, which is now confirmed to be titled Prey.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Asbell set out his vision for the future of 20th Century Studios. During the discussion, he divulged more about the prequel to the 1987 classic Predator, which not only starred action movie actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, but is also considered one of the best horror movies of all time.

“In order to meet the volume that we are looking at — which is, by 2023, 10-plus movies just for streaming — it’s going to be a combination of originals in those genres. And coolest of all for fans, we get to find bold takes on beloved Fox properties,” Asbell told the outlet. “You can take big creative swings — which you’ll see with Prey, which we’ll launch this summer. A Predator movie set in the Great Plains in 1719 by Dan Trachtenberg. That’s what this allows us to do.”

Dan Trachtenberg, as mentioned by Asbell, is on board to direct the prequel to the 80’s movie. He is best known for directing scary movie 10 Cloverfield Lane, and the opening episode of TV series The Boys.

John Davis is also on board to produce the movie, and in a previous interview with Collider, teased how the tone for the Prey will set it apart from other instalments in the sci-fi movie series.

“It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work,” he said. “It’s the ingenuity of a human being who won’t give up, who’s able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force. It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon. You’ll know what I mean once you see it.”

Prey wrapped filming in autumn 2021, and is expected to be available on Hulu in time for the movie’s 35th anniversary.