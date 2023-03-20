Detective Pikachu 2 might not be bringing back this star

After the success and reception of Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu, a sequel was announced, but this star has no idea if they will be coming back for round two.

Justice smith and Kathryn Newton in Detective Pikachu

Published:

Pokémon

The Pokemon fantasy movie Detective Pikachu is apparently still getting a sequel after a follow-up was announced before the first movie’s release date.

Details are sparse about the upcoming detective movie, but rumours recently pointed to Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel being at the top of the list to direct.

There’s been little in the way of news about which cast members will return, however, with Ryan Reynolds and Kathryn Newton of the Ant-Man cast being two of the original’s lineup. Nothing is certain, especially since even Justice Smith, who led Detective Pikachu, doesn’t know.

Ahead of the Dungeons and Dragons release date, the DnD star told ScreenRant that when it comes to more live-action Pokemon, “I’ve heard that, yes. I want more of it too!”

“I don’t know if there is going to be a reunion. I’ve heard rumours that they might be doing a second one, but I don’t know if I’m a part of it.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Smith is an impressive actor, and if the Dungeons and Dragons movie does well it will make sense to see him return. He sounds enthusiastic, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

For more powerful fuzzballs, see our guides to the best Pokemon movies and where to watch Pokemon. Or, check out what new movies are coming soon.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.