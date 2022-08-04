Who voices Buzz in the Lightyear movie? Lightyear, the new Pixar movie, has finally landed on the streaming service Disney Plus. Forget everything you think you know about Buzz Lightyear, though, because this animated movie is a bold new take on the Toy Story character you know and love.

Directed by Angus MacLane, the film is supposed to be the movie that Andy watched as a kid that made him want a Buzz Lightyear action figure for his birthday. That means this Buzz is very different from the Toy Story movies, he’s got a different attitude, new friends, and an entirely new voice actor.

At a press conference attended by The Digital Fix, the film’s producer, Galyn Susman, explained the decision to change the voice. “When casting Buzz, it was important to differentiate our hero Buzz from the toy that’s made on his character and represented in the Toy Story movies,” Susman explained. “So that meant we needed a new voice for Buzz,” she continued. “He needed to have that nice rich sound, able to be both dramatic and comedic.” So who voices Buzz in the Lightyear movie?

Who voices Buzz in the Lightyear movie?

The new Buzz Lightyear is voiced by MCU movie star Chris Evans. Director Angus MacLane explained the reason Evans was cast.

“We knew he could handle the action stuff and the comedy of this,” MacLane said. “He had played a character that was a lantern-jawed hero that was out of time [before].”

MacLane also added that they advised Evans not to imitate Tim Allen’s delivery. “What I never wanted is someone that was going to imitate that character’s voice,” he said. “I wanted something different.”

Lightyear is available to stream on Disney Plus now. If you like Lightyear, check out our list of the best science fiction movies.