Perry Mason season 2 release date, cast details, and plot rumours

What is the Perry Mason season 2 release date? Perry Mason is the latest in a long line of hit HBO drama series to intrigue and excite its audiences, and the great news is, there’s more to come! With news that Perry Mason will get a second season, we dive into the many mysteries that this TV series has to offer, and get you all the answers you need to prepare for the next instalment of the neo-noir series.

Perry Mason first aired in June 2020, and just a month later HBO announced the show had been renewed for a second season. The series is set in the 1930s America, with the country recovering from the Great Depression. The titular character, played by Matthew Rhys, is a down-and-out private investigator, who has personal demons to battle and a huge kidnapping case to solve. We can’t wait to see what intense investigations Perry Mason season 2 will explore next!

But, when can we expect to see the new season on our small screens? And who will be back for more detective drama? We’ve done all the digging we can and got the intel for you!

What is the Perry Mason season 2 release date?

Unfortunately, all we know at this stage is that Perry Mason season 2 will happen. There has been no confirmation of a release date for the second season, and there hasn’t even been any news that production has finished filming just yet.

In May 2021, Perry Mason himself, Matthew Rhys told Deadline that the start of production was “an ever-moving set of goalposts. It’s been moving steadily like an iceberg for some time. And I think we’re just basically looking at winter now.”

More recently, co-star Shea Wigham told Collider that the team were “about halfway through the second season,” so there could still be a while to go until we see Perry Mason season 2 on our screens.

If we were to make an educated guess, we would earmark summer 2023, which would align with the June 2020 release date for the first season.

Is there a trailer for Perry Mason season 2?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Perry Mason season 2 right now. With the production still ongoing, it’s unlikely we will get a trailer for quite some time, but we would imagine that at least a teaser trailer will drop at some point in 2022.

What will the plot be for Perry Mason season 2?

In typical neo-noir fashion, the team behind Perry Mason season 2 are keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to revealing plot details. But we have unravelled the mysteries as much as we can at this stage to offer you some answers.

By the end of the first season, Perry has found new purpose and has become become a fully-fledged defense attorney, having launched Mason and Associates with Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and detective Paul Drake (Chris Chalk). The trio’s continued fight for justice in a crooked world, will be the key focus of Perry Mason season 2.

Judging by the first season, it’s reasonable to assume that season 2 will again track just one, big case for the team. What that case will be however, remains to be seen, though there are plenty of novels upon which the show is based, that could offer some clues.

Back in May 2021, star Matthew Rhys also told Deadline “You are picking up where you left off, to a degree, but you’re also beginning something completely new and different. Being the person he is, experiencing the judicial system and its obstacles, I think will be very interesting, hopefully.”

Sounds fairly obscure, to be honest, but it looks like Perry Mason has a bumpy road ahead of him. Co-star Shea Wigham had a little more to offer, explaining to Collider that the next season will see Mason “in the soup again” and he hopes his character, Strickland, “can help him navigate that.”

Who will be in the Perry Mason season 2 cast?

Let’s start with an easy one. Matthew Rhys will indeed return as the titular character in Perry Mason season 2. Bet you didn’t expect that one, did you?

Alongside him, we will see Juliet Rylance and Chris Chalk reprise their roles as Della Street and Paul Drake respectively. This makes sense, seen as the duo just helped Mason launch his law firm, Mason and Associates.

As mentioned previously, Shea Wigham will be involved in season 2 again, with his character Pete Strickland hoping to assist Perry Mason in any way he can.

Unfortunately, one name who won’t be returning for the next season is Tatiana Maslany. The actor, who played Sister Alice in season 1, has had to pull out of the show due to scheduling conflicts. We suspect this could have something to do with the MCU TV series She-Hulk.

That's all we know about Perry Mason season 2 for now, but we will keep digging through our case files and update you as soon as we catch any more hot leads.