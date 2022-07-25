Percy Jackson TV series could premiere early 2024

Rick Riordan, the author behind the Percy Jackson novels, has more speculation on when we may see the upcoming TV adaptation. According to a new blog post from him, we might be waiting a while before we see the Percy Jackson TV series on Disney Plus.

“It’s probably going to take us through December or into January to film all the episodes of season 1, which is roughly one month of filming per episode (eight episodes total),” he states. “That means post-production will begin in early 2023, when the pieces are fitted together, edited and augmented with all the special effects and sound. This process also takes months and months.”

This leads him to believe we’re over a year away from seeing the first episode, perhaps longer. “Given all this, I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024,” he writes. “Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors.”

Riordan goes on to note that it’s taken two-and-a-half years to get this far, so however long it takes is however long it takes. Production is currently underway on the TV series in Vancouver.

Indeed, the Percy Jackson Disney Plus show is a long time coming. After the aborted fantasy movies, fans have been clamouring for another adaptation that better honoured the source material. In 2020 their prayers were answered, when it was announced that Disney was moving forward with a streaming series based on Riordan’s books about a young demigod who fights the Titans.

