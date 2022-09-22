Percy Jackson author explains strange symbols in TV series trailer

Rick Riordan has explained what the strange symbols are that can be seen in the first trailer for the new Percy Jackson TV series. After a failed fantasy movie series adaption, Percy Jackson is going to be hitting screens in the form of a TV series adaptation for streaming service Disney Plus.

Production on the TV adaptation of the hugely popular book series started earlier this year, but a short trailer for the fantasy series has already been released. It’s only a short teaser, but it shows the titular character in Camp Half-blood, as he explains the dangers of being a demigod.

Keen-eyed fans analysed each frame of the teaser in detail, and managed to spot several strange symbols in the trailer, and wondered what they referred to. Unfortunately, it looked as if their questions would go unanswered until the next trailer, which won’t arrive for a months.

However Riordan, who is heavily involved in the new series, came to the rescue. The author of the fantasy book series took to his personal blog to address the questions, and this is what he had to say.

“There is a story behind [the symbols]. You are right. They are not Greek. They are not any known human language.” Riordan continued, saying “That is intentional. You will discover what those are about later on. Good spotting, eagle-eyed fans!”

The author’s explanation might seem vague, but it does give some bits away. Firstly, the confirmation that the letter’s aren’t Greek, and that they are intentional and not just decorative.

Secondly, and maybe more importantly, that the symbol isn’t a letter from any known human language. So, is this some ancient language? Or perhaps the language or an unknown human civilisation?

So many questions, and even with Riordan’s comments, so few answers. If kid-friendly fantasy series are your cup of tea, check out our guide on how to watch the Harry Potter movies in order.