Pedro Pascal will lead one of our most anticipated horror movies

It’s Pedro Pascal‘s world, and we’re just living in it. Tackling all those infected in The Last of Us hasn’t put him off doing anything scary, since he’s signed up for what looks like it just might be one of the best horror movies of 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Pedro Pascal has been added to Weapons, the new movie from Zach Cregger. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the mastermind behind the breakout monster movie Barbarian from last year.

Having written and directed Barbarian, as well as starring in a small part, Creggor’s confirmed to be doing the same for Weapons. The thriller movie‘s compared to Magnolia, one of the best Paul Thomas Anderson movies, although we don’t have any concrete details.

After Barbarian, we’re open to whatever he’s got planned. That film, a Disney Plus movie in the UK, garnered a lot of buzz on the festival circuit before becoming one of the big indie hits of the year.

That’s created a lot of anticipation for what Cregger’s doing next, now increased even more by the arrival of Pascal. We’ll keep you informed. After The Mandalorian season 3, Pascal’s been riding a high, creating two of the best TV series of the year so far. That’s without mentioning the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — he’s a busy, talented man.

