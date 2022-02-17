Seth Rogen is upset at Paul Rudd’s eternal youth

Does Paul Rudd age? We’re sure the MCU actor, and current Sexiest Man Alive, is technically getting older, but his face doesn’t tend to show it much. Seth Rogen, who’s starred with Rudd in several comedy movies, is actively worried about cinema’s Dorian Gray.

Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Rogen made light of how terrifying it is to act alongside a man so perpetually youthful. “It was a little alarming in some ways, honestly, because when I started working with Paul Rudd, he was older than I was,” Rogen says. “And now, I somehow passed him!”

Rogen questions Rudd’s healthcare routine. Is there some sci-fi tech involved? What does Rudd know that we don’t? Will he be like this forever? It’d be disconcerting if Rudd wasn’t also incredibly charming. “You would assume I was his uncle between the two of us,” Rogen recalls. “I showed up on set and I was like, ‘Damn, what happened? How did I pass you? Did they freeze you?’ It was really upsetting in a lot of ways.”

Rogen and Rudd have worked together on several comedies and rom-coms from the 2000s, including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Knocked Up. Though they’ve been on separate trajectories of late, they seem to have a strong bond while maneuvering the troubled waters of Hollywood.

At the moment, Rogen is starring in Pam and Tommy, a TV series dramatising the scandal around the leaked sex tape featuring Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Rudd, meanwhile, is filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, his third headline outing in the MCU.

Maybe we’ll see a wrinkle on his face in Ant-Man 3, and Rogen can sleep a little more soundly at night.