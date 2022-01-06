Every Paranormal Activity movie is now on Paramount Plus

Nothing beats a quiet night on the couch watching a horror movie, so how about tuning into seven killer films from the comfort of your own home? For the first time ever, you can now find all the Paranormal Activity movies in one place – on the streaming service Paramount Plus.

That’s right; it’s time to get ready for some spooky movie marathons because now you can watch all the seven titles, plus an extra film in the popular horror franchise back to back. Typically based around a family being terrorised by the demon Asmodeus, ‘Tobi’, and presented in the ‘found footage’ format, the Paranormal Activity movies have become a staple series for any horror lover since debuting in 2007. The first movie was made on a budget of $15,000 but managed to rake in a whopping $193 million at the worldwide box office. Since then, the franchise has continued to thrive and bring in cash.

Previously Paramount Plus only had Paranormal Activity 4 and the 2021 reboot Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on its platform. However, as of January 5 2022, the streamer has gifted subscribers with the rest of the movies in the series as well as adding the retrospective documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity to its library.

Having all seven movies plus a documentary that details the making of Paranormal Activity is a true blessing for horror lovers, as having the entire franchise of a horror IP in one place is genuinely a rare thing. All the Halloween movies, The Conjuring verse, and the Friday the 13th movies are split between platforms and formats. So yeah, Paramount Plus is offering a rare gem of scary convenience.

If you are anxious to dive into the world of Paranormal Activity, you can sign up for Paramount Plus by clicking our link here. The service is US-only for the time-being, however it is coming to the UK sometime this year. For more chilling flicks, here is our list of the best horror movies of 2021.