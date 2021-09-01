Paranormal Activity 7 coming to Paramount Plus in time for Halloween

A new entry in the found footage horror movie series Paranormal Activity is arriving just in time for Halloween. The seventh instalment of the ghost movies is coming to streaming service Paramount Plus.

The film, which is still only known as Paranormal Activity 7, was previously slated for 2022. Paramount has decided to move that forward, and put together a making of documentary for good measure. “A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, told Deadline in a statement. “We’ll also be launching a documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity feature. Both of which will be coming to the service in time for Halloween.”

Paranormal Activity 7 is directed by William Eubank, who recently made monster movie Underwater, as well as 2014 science fiction movie The Signal. Beyond that, there’s very little to go on, which is par the course. The Paranormal Activity movies tend to be secretive until they’re in front of audiences, trading on the mystery until the last possible second.

It’s been six years since Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, the last entry in the series. One of Blumhouse’s biggest properties, the runaway success of the first three helped propel the studio towards being one of the major players in mainstream horror.

They’re each made comparatively cheap through mock-security cam and handheld footage, mostly using a single house for sets. The cast and director has varied through the years, though Christopher Landon, co-writer of the second, and sole writer on three-through-five, is doing the screenplay on seven.

Watch this space for more when we have it. Figuratively, mind, this post won't burst into flames or anything.