Paddington 3 has “gone silent”, says Ben Whishaw

If you were looking forward to the prospect of seeing Paddington bear on the big screen once more, well, we have disappointing news about the family movie sequel unfortunately. According to Ben Whishaw, the actor who voices the cute critter, there have been no updates for a while on his end, which could be a bad sign.

The first two Paddington flicks were brilliant little feel good movies that featured an array of talented actors, including giving both Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant awesome roles as movie villains. We have been excited about the next adventure in the series for some time, but we may have to wait a while longer now.

In an interview with Collider, Whishaw explained what he knows about the status of the new movie and what the future might hold for the franchise.

“I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to shoot it. I don’t know. I thought it would be happening by now, but I don’t know. It’s gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do,” Whishaw said.

On what that could mean, the actor added: “Maybe that just means they’re still working on it, or maybe it means it’s not happening, or you just don’t know.”

Yikes! Hopefully the team are just making sure the script is perfect before they get to work on the next chapter of the kids movie. We already know previous director Paul King is too busy preparing for the Wonka release date and has had to pass the mantle on to Dougal Wilson, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that may be the simple reason behind the delays.

For more movie bears, check out our guide to the Cocaine Bear release date, or find something else for the kids with the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date.