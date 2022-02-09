Paddington 3 to start filming before the end of 2022

Finally some news that will set the world to rights. Everyone’s favourite Marmalade-loving bear will be returning. No Time to Die‘s Ben Whishaw (who voices Paddington) has just confirmed that Paddington 3 will start filming before the end of 2022.

In an interview with the BBC about his medical television show This is Going to Hurt, Whishaw lets slip right at the end that “Paddington 3 is happening” which comes as something of a surprise, as it’s not listed on his or director Paul King’s IMDb. King is currently busy working on Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet as the chocolate factory mogul. It also stars Paddington’s Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson.

Of course, Paddington 3 could have a different director, but that would come as a surprise as it has always seemed like King’s baby. 2014’s Paddington earned 280 million at the box office and 2017’s Paddington 2 made nearly 230 million. Hugh Grant’s performance as the villain in Paddington 2 is already considered iconic and he was deservedly nominated for a BAFTA for his sterling work.

If Paddington 3 really is happening, one of the first things that fans of the exceedingly polite Peruvian will want to know is who will be the main villain. After Nicole Kidman and then Hugh Grant, whoever it is will have big shoes to fill.

In the films, the Browns are played by Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins with Julie Walters playing Mrs Bird. Brendan Gleeson had a memorable role in Paddington 2, as Knuckles McGinty, a prison chef. Paddington of course teaches him how to make marmalade.

In the same interview, Whishaw also said that while Daniel Craig has retired his omega watch, Aston Martin and dry martini, Whishaw has no idea if he’ll ever be returning as Q or not.

While we wait for more news on Paddington 3, check out our guide to the best family movies.